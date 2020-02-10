Sanders Dodges on Unfulfilled Promise to Release Medical Records (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Sunday waved away concerns about his unfulfilled promise to disclose his medical records before the first votes were cast this election cycle.

NBC’s Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd pushed the presidential candidate on his promise last September to release his full records. Sanders at the time said he would release full medical documentation before the first votes were cast—a deadline that, with Iowa’s Democratic caucus last Monday, has now passed.

Sanders demurred, claiming that “we have released as much documentation I think as any other candidate.” – READ MORE

