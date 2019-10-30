Sanders: ‘Damn Right’ Tester and Manchin Will Vote for My Socialist Agenda (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) was adamant that moderate Democratic senators such as Jon Tester (D., Mont.) and Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) would vote for his socialist agenda.

CNBC’s John Harwood pressed the presidential candidate, who has called for a political “revolution,” on whether he would be able to win over his Senate party mates from red states, such as Montana and West Virginia. Sanders insisted that his election to the White House would unite members of the Democratic base to pressure those with more conservative voting records.

“Is Joe Manchin going to vote for your program? Is Jon Tester going to vote for your program?” Harwood asked.

"Yeah. Damn right they will," the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist said.