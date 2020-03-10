Sanders Criticizes Democratic Party as He Suggests Buttigieg and Klobuchar Were ‘Forced’ Out (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) claims the Democratic Party is to blame for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D- Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out of the presidential race.

In fact, Sanders claims both candidates —who have since endorsed Joe Biden — were “forced” out of the race. On Sunday, Sanders appeared on ABC News’ This Week where he discussed the presidential race and the Democratic party.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: “One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race.” https://t.co/X1LhrSyd0J pic.twitter.com/Kj8dAl7kBL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

During the interview, he offered his take on the Democratic establishment.

“One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg, who really worked extremely hard, as well, out of the race,” Sanders said. “What was very clear from the media narrative and what the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --