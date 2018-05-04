True Pundit

Sanders Corrects CNN Reporter: ‘You Actually Don’t Know Much About Me’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders upbraided a CNN correspondent who suggested the Trump official was “blindsided” by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s remarks about payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

CNN political analyst April Ryan asked Sanders on Thursday if Giuliani “did harm to the president” by what he said.

“I don’t believe so,” answered Sanders.

“Why didn’t he talk to the White House press office about his impacting, stellar statements about what was happening?” Ryan followed up. READ MORE

'I actually didn’t use that term.'

