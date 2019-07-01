Sanders Claps Back at AOC for Bashing Ivanka: ‘Thank you for Reminding Americans’ Why They Voted for Trump

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Ivanka Trump after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump’s presence at the G-20 summit.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a video of Trump having a discussion with some world leaders and claimed that Trump did not belong there and she was only in that position because of her father President Trump.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019

The former press secretary stood up for Trump, pointing to the policy issues that the White House adviser has worked on. She also brought up the Amazon deal that Ocasio-Cortez fought against, saying she was “destroying jobs” while Trump was trying to build the economy. – READ MORE