Sanders Claims ‘Nobody’ He Knows Supports Defunding Police

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said he doesn’t know any candidate who supports defunding the police—even though numerous left-wingers have called for slashing police budgets or abolishing police departments altogether.

“Nobody I know who’s running for office is talking about ‘defunding the police,'” Sanders said in a Sunday CNN interview, referring to candidates who ran in this month’s election. “What we’re talking about is making police officers accountable.”

The far-left House Democrats known as “the Squad” and other newly elected progressives, however, have said otherwise.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) argued that slashing $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget didn’t go far enough. – READ MORE

