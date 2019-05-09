Sanders campaign unionizes: 20 vacation days, $20/hr for interns, cap on management pay

Good thing Bernie Sanders is raising all those millions: He’s going to need them to pay his employees.

The Sanders presidential campaign is the first to unionize, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400 couldn’t be happier.

While presidential campaigns are known for their grueling 24/7 schedules, the new contract between employees and Sanders “sets new standards,” according to the UFCW.

“I am so proud to be taking this historical step of becoming the first-ever presidential campaign with a unionized workforce,” Krista Harness, a Senior Development Manager, said in a union statement. “I know that our newly ratified union contract will make our workplace more equitable, fair and resilient, and our overall campaign will be much stronger with the protections we were able to win for the workers.”

"What this union pulled off will change the way presidential campaigns are run in this country," campaign digital team staffer Bianca Márquez, said. "Representing a talented and diverse group of campaign staffers at the bargaining table and in a contract was no easy task, but we came together in support of one common goal: achieving the best contract possible and setting a new standard for the industry. As a member of the bargaining committee for the Bernie 2020 staff union, I could not be more proud of what we collectively accomplished."


