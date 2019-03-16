Sanders campaign says staff has decided to unionize

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign announced Friday it will have a unionized workforce, a first for a major party candidate.

“Bernie Sanders is the most pro-union candidate in the field, he’ll be the most pro-union president in the White House and we’re honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

The campaign added that employees had decided to unionize through a card check system, in which employees sign authorization slips consenting to being represented by a union.

The campaign workers designated the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 to represent them as their exclusive bargaining representative. – READ MORE

