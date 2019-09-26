Sanders Calls for Trump’s Impeachment over Ukraine Talks, Needs to ‘See the Evidence’ Before Judging Biden

For 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, he needs to see the facts to condemn former Vice President Joe Biden (D) for his talks with Ukraine, but not President Donald Trump.

Sanders tweeted ahead of Pelosi’s announcement on Tuesday: “We appear to have a president who may have used funds designed to protect the security of the United States as a means to gain political dirt on an opponent. We need to begin the impeachment process immediately.”

“Enough is enough,” Sanders also said.

While calling for Trump’s impeachment inquiry to begin, Sanders pressed the breaks on criticizing Biden, claiming he needed the “evidence” to do so.

"I know I'm a little bit old-fashioned. I like to see the evidence before I talk about things," Sanders said in response, adding, "I read the papers and I read what I read, but I don't know that I know enough at this point to make any definitive statement."