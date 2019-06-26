Sanders blames surging Warren on being younger, woman (VIDEO)

Bernie Sanders thinks his privilege of being a white elderly man in America is holding him back in the 2020 Democratic primary, one of several “problems” that are plaguing his campaign.

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Says Elizabeth Warren Catching Up to Him Because People 'Would Like To See A Woman Elected,' calls it a 'problem' that he's running against. https://t.co/M1tXbeFphc pic.twitter.com/EMPSxo4Xfi — Tommy Xtophernobyl (@tommyxtopher) June 20, 2019

“Elizabeth Warren in current polling is catching up to you,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo told the Socialist senator from Vermont. “You got her, Biden and you are now at the top of the polls.”

“What do you think the reason is Elizabeth Warren is catching up to you in the polls? Do you believe people see her as the more electable version of Bernie Sanders?” he questioned.

“Well, you know, I think we’re running against a lot of problems,” Sander said. “Uh, I think that there a certain number of people who would like to see a woman elected, and I understand that. Uh, there are people who would like to, uh, see somebody who is younger and I understand that also. – READ MORE

