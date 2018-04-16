Sanders: Adam Schiff, James Comey Have ‘Never Found a TV Camera’ They Don’t ‘Love to Be in Front Of’ (VIDEO)

Responding to Rep. Schiff’s criticism that Pres. Trump’s pardon of Scooter Libby sends a message to those implicated in the Russia investigation, Press Sec. Sanders says: “That couldn’t be further from the truth… these two things have nothing to do with one another.” pic.twitter.com/0FOYOanKCW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 15, 2018

Sunday on ABC's "This Week," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used a question about Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-CA) criticism that President Donald Trump's pardon of Scooter Libby sent a message to those indicted in the Russia probe to attack former FBI Director James Comey.

