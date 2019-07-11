Sanctuary State: Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Father of Two Ordered Deported Six Years Ago

An illegal alien accused of killing a father of two in a hit-and-run crash was ordered deported about six years ago, federal officials reveal, in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Jose Rodriguez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, is accused of running a red light on June 22 in Bloomington, Illinois, causing him to hit and kill 39-year-old Corey Cottrell, a father of two daughters, who was riding his motorcycle at the time and was on his way to see his mother, Kathy.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez fled the scene of the crash after hitting Cottrell. The following day, the illegal alien turned himself into law enforcement officials and has since been charged with causing a deadly hit-and-run and driving without a license. Just days after being charged, though, Rodriguez was allowed to post bail and be released.

Prairie State Wire’s W.J. Kennedy confirmed with federal immigration officials that Rodriguez had been living in the U.S. as an illegal alien for years. Details of Rodriguez’s immigration history, obtained by Kennedy, reveal that in 2013 the illegal alien was issued an expedited deportation order. – READ MORE