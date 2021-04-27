Sanctuary NYC: Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Members Charged with Hacking Young Mother to Death

Three illegal alien MS-13 gang members in the sanctuary state of New York have been charged with murdering a 31-year-old mother in a brutal attack.

MS-13 Gang members 20-year-old Rigel Yohairo, 22-year-old Allan Lopez, and 21-year-old Jose Sarmiento – all of whom are illegal aliens, Breitbart News has learned – were arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with evidence this month in the death of Nazareth Tamer-Claure, the mother of an eight-year-old boy.

Rodolfo Lopez, a fourth suspect who is also an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, has been arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Last week, Queens County prosecutors say Yohairo, Lopez, and Sarmiento beat Tamer-Claure with baseball bats before hacking her to death with machetes in the neighborhood of Far Rockaway. Then, the MS-13 gang members wrapped up Tamer-Claure’s body and stuffed her in the trunk of a car before taking off for Long Island, New York, according to prosecutors. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --