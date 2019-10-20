Sanctuary County: Two Illegal MS-13 Gang Members Accused of Hacking to Death 16-Year-Old Boy

Two illegal aliens associated with the violent MS-13 Gang are accused of using a machete and bat to beat and hack a 16-year-old boy to death in the sanctuary county of King County, Washington.

Rudy Osvaldo Garcia-Hernandez, a 28-year-old illegal alien, and Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega, a 20-year-old illegal alien, have each been charged with murdering 16-year-old Juan Carlos Con Guzman in King County, Washington — a sanctuary jurisdiction that shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to the Washington Times‘ Stephen Dinan that both Garcia-Hernandez and Iraheta-Vega are illegal aliens who were both regularly released from custody multiple times instead of being turned over to federal immigration officials for deportation.

Garcia-Hernandez and Iraheta-Vega are reported members of the MS-13 Gang. The violent street gang, based out of El Salvador, has built a growing army of El Salvadoran illegal and legal immigrants in the U.S. – READ MORE