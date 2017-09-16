Sanctuary City Murder: Teen Illegal Immigrant Kills with Cop’s Stolen Gun, Police Say

An illegal immigrant being monitored by immigration officials is now accused of murder in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, California.

Erick Garcia-Pineda, 18, wore an ankle monitor placed by immigration officials when he allegedly murdered 23-year-old Abel Ezquivel, according to NBC Bay Area.

Four days before the murder, Pineda allegedly stole a San Francisco Police officer’s service pistol from a police vehicle. Days later, the illegal immigrant allegedly used the gun to murder Ezquivel. – READ MORE