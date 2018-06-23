True Pundit

Crime

Sanctuary City: Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped, Impregnated Special Needs Girl

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of Montgomery County, Maryland has been arrested and charged with raping and impregnating a special needs child.

Reynaldo Mora, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department for allegedly raping a 13-year-old non-verbal girl in her home, according to ABC7 News.

Months ago, Mora was asked by the girl’s parents to babysit her and her two other siblings, according to police. This is when, police say, the illegal alien took the special needs girl into a bedroom and raped her.

In mid-April, two months after the rape, the victim took an in-home pregnancy test, which came back positive. Her aunt brought her to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville for further testing. Medical staff confirmed she was 11-weeks pregnant at that time. The victim would later tell investigators that Mora was the father of the unborn child.  – READ MORE

