Sanctuary City: Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped, Impregnated Special Needs Girl

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of Montgomery County, Maryland has been arrested and charged with raping and impregnating a special needs child.

Reynaldo Mora, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department for allegedly raping a 13-year-old non-verbal girl in her home, according to ABC7 News.

Months ago, Mora was asked by the girl’s parents to babysit her and her two other siblings, according to police. This is when, police say, the illegal alien took the special needs girl into a bedroom and raped her.

NEW: Undocumented immigrant accused of raping, impregnating a 13yo non-verbal girl in Silver Spring. 41yo Reynaldo Mora was victim's babysitter. Victim communicates with "gestures and writing" + has "intellect of a first grader." MoCo judge granted bond before ICE intervened. pic.twitter.com/hbhvxLTH3Y — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 21, 2018

In mid-April, two months after the rape, the victim took an in-home pregnancy test, which came back positive. Her aunt brought her to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville for further testing. Medical staff confirmed she was 11-weeks pregnant at that time. The victim would later tell investigators that Mora was the father of the unborn child. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1