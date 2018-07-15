Sanctuary City Continues To Plummet, Citizens Warned To Watch-Out in Full Page Ad

Someone in San Francisco purchased a full-page ad Friday telling city residents to “Watch your backs — nobody else is.”

“As if stepping over used syringes and filth in Maiden Lane wasn’t bad enough,” reads the ad, which is paid for by the Fed Up Populace Campaign.

The ad was first spotted by Business Insider.

Woah. The SF Chronicle ran a full-page ad today that bashes homeless people with obvious mental health issues. And if that were not bad enough, it was paid by an anonymous donor that calls her group, Fed Up Populace Campaign — a shady org that doesn't have a website. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/5QZQa5SYKF — Robert Gammon (@RobertGammon) July 13, 2018

The notice details an alleged incident in which the anonymous ad purchaser went into an eatery to get a sandwich and was being stalked by a scissor-wielding “youngish homeless man.”

“Horrified, I yelled to the waitress and hurried to the other side of the restaurant,” the story continued. “While waiting for security, this psychotic homeless person took a glass of water and walked out of the door onto Geary St. wielding the scissors.”

The “anonymous disgusted female San Francisco resident (for now)” was sure to add that she doesn’t think it’s the establishment’s fault, but rather blames “The San Francisco fathers and those who should be held accountable for our public safety.” – READ MORE

A federal judge on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s request to block California’s sanctuary law, delivering a blow to the Justice Department’s efforts to crack down on so-called sanctuary states and cities.

But the judge issued a warning that courts were “no place for politics,” stating this opinion would “neither define nor solve” immigration in the U.S.

In a court order, U.S. District Judge John Mendez denied the administration’s request for a preliminary injunction on three state laws passed by California legislators last year.

In a rebuke to California, however, Mendez granted the Justice Department’s request to block California officials from enforcing a law that sought to limit private employers’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The judge warned that the rulings would not serve as a definitive fix to the country’s debate over immigration and urged lawmakers to work in a bipartisan fashion to address the issues. – READ MORE

