Sanctuary California: Illegal Alien Child Rapist Freed Six Times into U.S.

A “Most Wanted” illegal alien convicted of raping a minor and domestic violence was released six times into the United States thanks to California’s sanctuary state policy before he was captured by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Kristian Jonas Gamez Trejo, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, first entered the U.S. illegally prior to April 2014 before he was deported months later in June. The following year, he illegally returned to the country and was deported in December 2015.

In August 2016, after again illegally entering the U.S., Gamez was arrested in San Francisco, California, for felony sex with a minor. San Francisco officials released Gamez from jail despite a request by ICE that he be turned over to the agency.

Two months after his release from jail, Gamez was convicted of felony sex with a minor and sentenced to 87 days in jail along with five years of probation. Throughout 2017, Gamez was arrested four times in San Francisco on various charges. Each time, police released Gamez rather than turning him over to ICE. – READ MORE

