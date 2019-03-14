San Jose Police Sergeant Speaks Out Against Sanctuary State Laws After Woman’s Death

San Jose Police Sgt. Paul Kelly spoke out against sanctuary state laws on “Fox & Friends” Thursday after an illegal immigrant stabbed a 59-year-old woman to death in California.

Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza was a known gang member who allegedly killed Bambi Larson in her own home on Feb. 28. ICE had issued nine detention orders for Carranza, but each request was ignored by local officials, according to Fox News.

“You know, it’s simple. If you are undocumented, and you are committing violent crimes and you’re convicted, you should go to jail, do your time, and then be deported,” Kelly said. “It’s that simple.”

“There’s definitely a problem with the laws,” he continued. “If the laws weren’t as messed up as they were, our victim would be alive.”

Kelly said local and state laws must change to allow for immediate deportation after criminals have served out their sentences in the U.S.

“What has to happen is whether it’s state laws or county laws that created this, that’s our problem and those need to be changed immediately and that’s what we are asking for,” he said.

“If there is violations in regards to violent crimes, whether it’s the sanctuary state laws, whether it’s certain county laws throughout California and across this nation, they absolutely need to be deported after serving their time.”

