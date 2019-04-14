San Jose Mayor Says Trump Can Send Illegal Immigrants To His City Any Time

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he would welcome any illegal immigrants President Donald Trump would transfer to his city.

“@realdonaldtrump⁩ plans to release detained immigrants to @cityofsanjose⁩? We welcome any families willing to endure such extraordinary hardships and to take such tremendous risks to be a part of our great country,” said Licarrdo in a tweet Friday.

https://twitter.com/sliccardo/status/1116727722204512257

Liccardo’s comment came in response to Trump’s tweets.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only … The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy — so this should make them very happy!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1116742280919044096

The White House reportedly said earlier Friday the administration is no longer considering these measures, according to Kron4News.

