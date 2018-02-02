San Jose City Council Votes To Remove ‘Offensive’ Christopher Columbus Statue

San Jose, California City Council voted Tuesday night to rid itself of an “offensive” statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood in its city hall for more than five decades.

City officials had asked citizens for input on where to move the statue, but only a handful of members of San Jose’s Italian-American community, which gifted the statue to the city in the 1950s as a celebration of Italian-American contributions to society, argued to keep the marble likeness.

The town’s mayor, Sam Liccardo, said that the city wasn’t interested in keeping Columbus in its main building because Columbus never landed in California and therefore could not have made any meaningful contribution to San Jose’s unique culture. – READ MORE

A Chicago grade school student’s journal entry slamming a teacher and claiming whites can’t teach black history is going viral as the nation again comes to grips with the now controversial legacy of Christopher Columbus and the holiday that bears his name.

King Johnson, an eight-year-old student in the Chicago Public School system, was so unhappy with how he was being taught the history of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus that he scolded his teacher in his daily “journal,” reports say.

The young student felt that he was being taught lies about Columbus and slammed his teacher for the “blah blah blah” he was receiving from her.

Saying, “Today was not a good learning day,” the student went on to tell his teacher to stop telling lies to him. And though Mr. Johnson said he enjoyed having Columbus Day off from school, he ended his journal entry asking, “how can white people teach black history?” – READ MORE

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to rename Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day to honor the Native Americans here before Columbus “discovered” America and who became victims of the country’s subsequent colonization.

Malia Cohen, a member on the board, led the legislation which was voted on 10-to-1 in favor of the change.

Aaron Peskin—representing the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood—was the sole vote against the change. Some Italian-Americans bristled at the vote and said they’re losing the holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.

“This is an insult to the Italians who have done so much for the city of San Francisco,” Christina Olivolo, a member of an Italian Women’s club in San Francisco, told The San Francisco Examiner after the vote. – READ MORE