San Francisco’s least expensive home still costs $600G

If a one-bedroom, one-bath cottage with no garage or backyard priced at over half-a-million dollars sounds like your cup of tea, then get our your checkbook.

A 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath property is on the market for $599,000 in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood.

According to SF Gate, the home was originally listed in March for $675,000, but after months without an interested buyer, the agent took it off the market in August.

Now the residential property at 17 Laidley St., which recently had its kitchen and bathroom remodeled, is once again for sale at a lowered $599,000 price tag.

“We’ve been getting all kinds of activity. I’m getting calls from people down south and they’re saying hey, I can get a house in SF for $599,000 I want it now. Some people are saying I don’t even know what I’d do with it yet, but I want it,” listing agent Jeff Appenrodt with Laurel Realty told SF Gate. – READ MORE