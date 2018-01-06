San Francisco terror suspect planned to ‘funnel people’ and ‘shoot them,’ indictment says

A California man held in connection with a Christmas Day bomb plot allegedly planned to “funnel people into an area in order to shoot them.”

So says an indictment issued Thursday against Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver who was arrested Dec. 22, initially on charges of attempting to assist the Islamic State group, or ISIS.

The indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury in Fresno replaces a criminal complaint against Jameson and alleges that he intended to use pipe bombs as part of a planned attack at Pier 39, a popular tourist area in San Francisco.

He allegedly told an undercover agent that Christmas would be “"the perfect day to commit the attack” and that he “did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.” https://t.co/1euSRREcXc — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) January 5, 2018

The FBI arrested Jameson after he allegedly discussed his plans with undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with ISIS, authorities said. – READ MORE

