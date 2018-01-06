True Pundit

San Francisco terror suspect planned to ‘funnel people’ and ‘shoot them,’ indictment says

A California man held in connection with a Christmas Day bomb plot allegedly planned to “funnel people into an area in order to shoot them.”

So says an indictment issued Thursday against Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver who was arrested Dec. 22, initially on charges of attempting to assist the Islamic State group, or ISIS.

The indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury in Fresno replaces a criminal complaint against Jameson and alleges that he intended to use pipe bombs as part of a planned attack at Pier 39, a popular tourist area in San Francisco.

The FBI arrested Jameson after he allegedly discussed his plans with undercover agents, including one he thought was associated with ISIS, authorities said.  – READ MORE

