San Francisco Spent $310K to Register 49 Illegals to Vote

When sanctuary city San Francisco put local taxpayers’ money where local officials’ mouths are by spending $310,000 to encourage illegal aliens to register to vote in school board elections, exactly 49 of them did so.

That works out to an average cost of $6,326 per registered illegal alien.

“The program is the first of its kind in California and followed passage of a 2016 San Francisco ballot measure opening school elections to non-citizens who are over the age of 18, city residents and have children under age 19,” according to sfgate.com.

This comes at the same time as spending on San Francisco public schools is suffering, even though California education aid is on the increase.

“Despite the increase in state funding, growing pension and salary demands have manifested themselves in a 5 percent reduction of a combination of programs and staff positions across the district’s central office departments over the past year, and more cuts are on the horizon,” the San Francisco Examiner reported Sunday. – READ MORE