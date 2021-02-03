San Francisco public school teacher: Bernie Sanders in mittens at inauguration embodies ‘white privilege, male privilege, and class privilege’

‘I don’t know many poor, or working class, or female, or struggling-to-be-taken-seriously folk who would show up at the inauguration of our 46th president dressed like Bernie. Unless those same folk had privilege. Which they don’t.’

A San Francisco public school teacher just penned an op-ed stating that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wearing mittens at President Joe Biden’s inauguration — the popular image so many people had fun with recently — embodies “white privilege, male privilege and class privilege.”

The author of the piece is Ingrid Seyer-Ochi — who’s also a former UC Berkeley and Mills College professor and ex-Oakland Unified School District principal. She began her piece for the San Francisco Chronicle by saying a few weeks back she “processed the Capitol insurrection” with her students — notably “images of white men storming through the Capitol, fearless and with no forces to stop them.”

Seyer-Ochi recalled she told her students at the time: “This is white supremacy, this is white privilege. It can be hard to pinpoint, but when we see, it, we know it.”- READ MORE

