San Francisco Officials Declare Acronyms Racist

The San Francisco Unified School District’s art program decided to drop its former name, “VAPA,” because “acronyms are a symptom of white supremacy culture.”

The acronym, which stood for “visual and performing arts,” could “alienate” non-native English speakers, according to district art department director Sam Bass. The department will now just be referred to as the San Francisco Unified School District Art Department.

The decision to change the art department’s name was one of a handful of antiracist measures the district voted to implement last week. Bass told ABC 7 San Francisco that the art department is working to prioritize “antiracist arts instruction.”

The San Francisco school board is still forcing students to work from home even as it focuses on adopting antiracist policies—despite new data showing that remote learning has disproportionately impacted minority students’ test scores, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. The school district and teachers’ union have so far failed to reach an agreement on how to return to the classroom safely during the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

