San Francisco Mayor Says It Is ‘Unfortunate’ Pelosi Salon Incident Has ‘Blown Up,’ Blames Trump

Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed says it is “unfortunate” that Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s hair salon incident has “blown up in the way that it has.”

Breed also blamed President Donald Trump for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor’s comments come after Pelosi attended a hair appointment in San Francisco Monday, though indoor hair salons in the California city are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breed, who has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, discussed Pelosi’s hair appointment at a San Francisco salon in a virtual press conference Wednesday. Security footage obtained by Fox News shows a wet-haired Pelosi walking through eSalon in San Francisco on Monday at 3:08 p.m. as she attended her appointment for a wash and blow-out.

“It’s unfortunate that this conversation has kinda blown up in the way that it has and distracted us from the real issue,” Breed said Wednesday, referencing “everything happening in this country,” and “the fact that we basically have a dictator in charge of running this country, and we have our Speaker Nancy Pelosi working day and night to try and fight against the challenges we have with the White House.”

“She has spent her entire career working for the city and working for this country,” Breed added.

San Francisco hair salons have been closed since March and were permitted to open Sept. 1 for outdoor hair appointments only.

The City of San Francisco did not address whether Pelosi violated coronavirus restrictions but told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “from the beginning of this pandemic, San Francisco’s approach to health order enforcement has been education first – for everyone living in, working in, or visiting our City, regardless of who they are.”

“Safety is our priority, so we emphasize compliance over punishment,” a spokesman for the Joint Information Center COVID Command Center of the City and County of San Francisco told the DCNF. “If we get to a point where education is not enough and enforcement is needed, we are prepared to take appropriate steps to protect public health and safety.”

Pelosi said on Wednesday evening that her salon visit was a setup.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said were able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said. “As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Erica Kious, the owner of the salon, told Fox News on Tuesday that a stylist who rents a chair texted her Sunday night and let her know that “Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair.”

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” the salon owner said, adding that she “can’t believe” Pelosi was not wearing a mask.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said, according to Fox News. “It is just disturbing.”

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said Tuesday that Pelosi “always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements.”

“This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” he told KTVU. “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

