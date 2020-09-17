San Francisco mayor announces city will pay some pregnant women $1,000 a month — but only if they’re black or Pacific Islander

The mayor of San Francisco wants to help pregnant women with the financial burden of having and caring for an infant — but only certain pregnant women.

White, Asian, and Hispanic expectant mothers need not concern themselves with applying for help from the city’s new program: It’s only for black and Pacific Islander women.

Mayor London Breed announced the city’s new Abundant Birth Project on Monday, the Miami Herald reported.

The public-private partnership will give $1,000 per month during a woman’s pregnancy and for the first six months after the baby is born.

But the city is limiting the monies to only 150 black and Pacific Islander women who, the city said, have been on the wrong side of a “longstanding racial gap in birthing outcomes,” the Herald said.

The mayor said hopes that so-called “basic income supplement” will be much bigger in the long term for the women who are able to secure it. She does not want them limited to just six months of post-birth help. The mayor has much more in mind: Two years of giving money to a group of moms selected by race. – READ MORE

