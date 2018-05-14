San Francisco Ex-Mayor Brown: ‘Stop Bashing President Trump’

San Francisco’s Former Mayor Has Some Advice For Young Progressives: President Donald Trump Is Popular, So Come Up With A Better Agenda Instead Of Just Sneering At Him.

It’s time for the Democrats to stop bashing President Trump.

It’s not going to be easy, given his policies and personality. It might even mean checking into a 12-step program. But setting a winning agenda is like maneuvering an aircraft carrier. It takes time to change course. And if they want to be on target for the November midterm elections, the Democrats need to start changing course now.

Like it or not, a significant number of Americans are actually happy these days. They are making money. They feel safe, and they agree with with the president’s protectionist trade policies, his call for more American jobs, even his immigration stance. – READ MORE

