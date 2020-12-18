San Francisco committee wants to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from high school

A San Francisco committee is recommending the removal of former President Abraham Lincoln’s name from a high school due to his past treatment of Native Americans.

Lincoln High School was one of many that the San Francisco School Names Advisory Committee found to have a problematic title, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Others included George Washington High School, Herbert Hoover Middle School and Paul Revere K-8.

A variety of criteria could remove historical figures from the list, including being slave owners, known racists or white supremacists, anyone directly involved in colonization and people connected to human rights or environmental abuses.

“The discussion for Lincoln centered around his treatment of First Nation peoples because that was offered first,” committee chairman Jeremiah Jeffries told the Chronicle in an article published Monday. “Once he met criteria in that way, we did not belabor the point.”

Lincoln has been touted by many on the left and right, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who mentioned him during a debate in October.

Lincoln famously led the Union’s defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War and signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared slaves in rebellious states to be free. – READ MORE

