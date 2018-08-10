San Francisco City Officials Are Getting Nearly 80 ‘Poop Calls’ Per Day

San Francisco says the number of homeless encampments is down but that between July 1 and July 25, 2018, the city’s information service portal received around 2,000 calls about human feces on San Fran sidewalks — nearly 80 calls per day.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that city officials have touted a significant decrease in so-called “tent cities”; the city has managed to cut the number of homeless encampments by about half over the last two years. But the homeless that remain are more destructive than ever and most have turned down the offer of public housing.

During the month of July, the city’s 311 information and reporting hotline received plenty of calls about dangerous situations on San Francisco sidewalks. Of the more than 3,000 reports, 1,138 were about used syringes lying discarded in public areas and 1,948 were about “human feces or waste” — that’s an average of 78 calls about poop per day. – READ MORE

A Group Of San Francisco Residents Are Calling For Illegal Aliens To Have The Same Voting Rights As American Citizens, According To A Video Released Wednesday.

PragerU’s Will Witt interviewed a few residents on the streets of San Francisco to see if they think illegal aliens should vote, and those interviewed agreed that they should.

San Francisco will twist logic to the breaking point to justify allowing illegal immigrants to vote.@thewillwitt @JxhnBinder

👉https://t.co/ZTxn1qFJOw pic.twitter.com/UzRG1NiBsS — PragerU (@prageru) August 1, 2018

“Do you think people who are illegal aliens in this country, or illegal aliens, should they be allowed to vote?” Witt asked one woman.

“I don’t believe that people are illegal,” one woman remarked. “So yes.” – READ MORE

