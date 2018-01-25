San Francisco changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to rename Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day to honor the Native Americans here before Columbus “discovered” America and who became victims of the country’s subsequent colonization.

Malia Cohen, a member on the board, led the legislation which was voted on 10-to-1 in favor of the change.

Aaron Peskin—representing the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood—was the sole vote against the change. Some Italian-Americans bristled at the vote and said they’re losing the holiday meant to celebrate their unique heritage.

“This is an insult to the Italians who have done so much for the city of San Francisco,” Christina Olivolo, a member of an Italian Women’s club in San Francisco, told The San Francisco Examiner after the vote. – READ MORE

There is an ongoing debate currently going on in the country about what locations can be classified as shitholes. The debate sprung from a report that Donald Trump referred to some third world countries as “shitholes” in a meeting with lawmakers last week.

While the debate might rage on as to what constitutes a “shithole” of a country, one thing is not up for debate: the American city of San Francisco is a shithole.

We know this thanks to an interactive map created in 2014 called Human Wasteland.

The map charts all of the locations for human excrement “incidents” reported to the San Francisco police during a given month:

St. George Alley can harbor up to 30 piles of poop per week, Department of Public Works employee Steve Mahoney told SFist. That’s exceptional. – READ MORE

Recreational marijuana sales began Saturday in a city long known for embracing weed, drawing enthusiasts to wait several hours to be the first to legally purchase pot in San Francisco.

Six pot shops in the city began selling recreational marijuana after receiving their state licenses on Friday, lagging five days behind other cities like Oakland and San Jose due to logistical wrinkles, according to KTVU.

“It is a historic day,” said Dom Rea of San Francisco, who got in line at 4:20 a.m. “This is the only time this first day is happening.”

One of the pot shops, Apothecarium, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local politicians and even offered a 20 percent discount for people who brought their mothers. (FOX NEWS)