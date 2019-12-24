San Francisco Blows $94 Million This Year In Failed War On Human Excrement

Despite spending over $94 million – or around $257k per day this year, San Francisco is still a needle-infested, poo-covered, failed experiment in tolerance that continues to scare major conferences and their tourist dollars away from the city’s $9 billion-a-year industry.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “while progress has been made, the effort remains a losing battle,” despite paying ‘poop patrollers’ nearly $200,000 to manage the town’s fecal fiasco.

Hilariously, while Mayor London Breed participated in a media blitz in response to software giant Oracle’s decision to move their massive annual convention to Las Vegas after two decades in SF, an image of a guy taking a shit in a local Safeway was going viral. Like hepatitis C

The years of trench warfare between cleanup crews and bad actors was laid out clearly in two images Monday.

The first image was of Mayor London Breed flanked by city, civic and tourist industry leaders standing together in front of the giant Christmas tree at Union Square. The intent was to reassure tourists that the city is taking seriously concerns about its squalid streets and people behaving badly.

While that was happening an image of a man with his pants around his knees defecating in a Marina Safeway aisle was rocketing around the internet and TV.