San Francisco At It Again: Airport Bans Single-Use Water Bottles

On Tuesday, the ban on selling many single-use plastic water bottles at San Francisco International Airport went into effect. The ban was implemented based on a 2014 ordinance that bans selling disposable plastic bottles on city-owned property; the airport is owned by the city.

As NBC News reports, 58 million passengers go through SF International each year; 10,000 single use bottles are sold there every day, amounting to four million every year.

“Travelers lugged empty canisters through security. They refilled them at the airport’s more than 100 ‘hydration stations,’ the water dispensers mounted outside most bathrooms. The fountains had no lines early Tuesday morning,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel had boasted to the Chronicle, “We’re the first airport that we’re aware of to implement this change, we’re on the leading edge for the industry, and we want to push the boundaries of sustainability initiatives.” – READ MORE