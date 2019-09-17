San Diego State University Normalizes Pedophilia As A “Sexual Orientation”

San Diego State University is teaching students that pedophilia could merely be considered to be an alternative “sexual orientation.”

“An actual topic we discussed in class today at a State University after watching an 8 minute Vice News video showcasing self identified pedophiles. This is going to be mainstreamed,” tweeted Alex Mazzara.

The photo shows a presentation slide entitled ‘Pedophilia as a Sexual Orientation’.

An actual topic we discussed in class today at a State University after watching an 8 minute Vice News video showcasing self identified pedophiles. This is going to be mainstreamed. pic.twitter.com/y4WJATXz08 — Alex (@alexjmazzara) September 13, 2019

It suggests that embracing pedophilia as an alternative sexual orientation could be part of the “acceptance of diverse sexual identities.”

The VICE video showcasing pedophiles may well have been their platforming of Todd Nickerson, a self confessed pedophile. – read more