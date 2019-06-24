San Diego spending millions to build elaborate tent facility for homeless

recent report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found the city of San Diego and the surrounding county had the fourth-highest population of homeless people in the country – a crisis prompting city officials to take big, yet costly, steps to get the situation under control.

In one of the more dramatic moves by California communities grappling with a growing homeless population, the city has pursued the construction of massive taxpayer-funded tents, trailers and other facilities to house those otherwise living on the streets and in their cars.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, signed off last week on a City Council-approved $11 million contract to fund through June 2020 three such “bridge shelters” for the homeless and a facility for people to store their belongings. The contract also laid the groundwork for the construction of a fourth bridge shelter.

“We’re taking dramatic action to move homeless people off the streets and get them help,” Faulconer told Fox News. “Our strategy is to connect, support and shelter them.”

The plan includes safe parking zones for people living in their cars or RVs.