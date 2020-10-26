San Diego School District Announces It Will Eliminate Grading Standards To “Combat Racism”

The San Diego Unified School District has announced that it will eliminate its previously used grading standards in order to “combat racism”.

The move came about after it was revealed that just 7% of D or F grades are handed out to white students, while 23% went to Native Americans, 23% of failing grades went to Hispanics and 20% went to black students.

However, instead of trying to develop an actual understanding of why this is taking place, the school district simply announced that “discrimination” and “racism” were to blame before embarking on a complete do-over of the grading system in order to combat this apparent injustice.

Academic grades will now not be dependent on early tests (meaning students could flunk them and not have it affect their final grade), and grades “will now focus on mastery of the material, not a yearly average.”

Teachers will also not be able to consider non-material factors like bad behavior in the classroom and not handing in work on time when grading students. – READ MORE

