San Antonio museum pulls Trump wax figure — because they can’t stop people from punching it

Donald Trump has been forced to go into hiding — in Texas of all places.

No, not that Donald Trump.

This Trump is made of wax and was on display at a San Antonio museum.

But then people decided to get violent, so the higher-ups at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks on Alamo Plaza decided to move the former commander in chief to storage to protect and repair him, the San Antonio Express-News first reported Wednesday.

(…)

That’s right, people were so upset about Donald Trump that they took to punching, scratching, and gouging a wax statute of him — in a family entertainment venue.

According to the paper, the violence against the inanimate Trump was so rampant, museum operators had to move it to the lobby where attendants could keep an eye on it and try to act as a buffer to keep would-be attackers away. – READ MORE

