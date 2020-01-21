San Antonio has spent more than $300K trying to keep Chick-fil-A out of its airport

The city of San Antonio has spent more than $300,000 in its effort to prevent a Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening in its airport because of the company’s alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” according to KENS-TV.

Since the city council voted to exclude Chick-fil-A from airport plans last March, the city has been hit with two lawsuits and an investigation by the state’s attorney general.

In response to the original decision to ban Chick-fil-A, Texas lawmakers passed a “Save Chick-fil-A” law, which “prohibits government entities from taking “adverse actions” against businesses or individuals because of their religious beliefs or moral convictions,” according to NBC News.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in addition to signing the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill, supported state attorney general Ken Paxton in opening an investigation into potential religious discrimination by the San Antonio City Council. – READ MORE