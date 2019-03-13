Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Care if Fans Don’t Like His Trump Criticism: ‘I Already Cashed That Check’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t been shy when it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump.

Using his Twitter feed to air his raw and unfiltered thoughts, Jackson positioned himself as one of Trump’s most vocal celebrity critics. The actor recently used his platform to speak out about Trump’s decision to shut down the government in an effort to pressure Congress to appropriate funds for a wall on the southern border. Jackson made his opposition known, in his trademark expletive-laden manner.

Jackson also explained that he feels compelled to speak out, and would feel the same way even if he wasn’t a famous actor:

“This motherf**ker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit. And the people think that’s okay. It’s not f**king okay. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit. And I wouldn’t give a f**k if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that sh*t out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that sh*t.”

As for fans who might disagree with his vocal opposition to the president? Jackson doesn’t seem to be losing sleep.

“F**k I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check,” he explained. “F**k you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f**k.” – READ MORE