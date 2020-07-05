Same Day L.A. Mayor Says ‘Avoid Gatherings’ For July 4th, LAPD Posts Photo Of Thousands Gathered For Protest

On the same day that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) posted a series of warnings to residents about maintaining mandated social distancing measures, including wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings with “anybody except for those you live with,” the Los Angeles Police Department posted a photograph of thousands gathered in the city for a social justice protest.

On Wednesday, Garcetti, whose profile photo on Twitter is now a picture of him wearing a black face mask, posted a series of reminders and warnings ahead of the July Fourth weekend.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: There is a protest in the area of Temple and Spring Street in Downtown LA. Please avoid the area, if possible, as there are street closures and heavier traffic than usual. https://t.co/8WPyfCPmHJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 2, 2020

LAPD just posted this photo of people protesting tonight. People are messaging me, asking how this is allowed, with no social distancing, when hours ago Governor @GavinNewsom said we shouldn’t even see our family for a July 4th gathering this weekend, unless we live with them. pic.twitter.com/ONq78nCok7 — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) July 2, 2020

“COVID-19 has taken control, and we need to take control back. That’s what we did in March, April and May, when we sacrificed, stayed safer at home and saved lives — we need that same commitment to flatten the curve now,” the Democratic mayor wrote in one of several COVID-19 themed posts (below). “We were the first major city to require face coverings, and we must continue to wear them,” he added in another tweet. “Gathering with anybody except for those you live with may spread this virus. And that’s why more businesses and places where people gather indoors are closing or must operate differently.”

“This 4th of July weekend, please wear face coverings and avoid gatherings,” he wrote in a post pinned to the top of his page. “This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19. Beaches, piers, and beach bike paths in the City and County of L.A. will be closed from Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 6.” – READ MORE

