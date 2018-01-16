Samantha Power Defends Obama Admin’s ‘Purity of the Motive’ in Not Stopping Assad

The former UN Ambassador attacked President Trump for inaction earlier in his presidency. A short time later, Trump did what Obama never could.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power offered a tepid defense of the Obama administration’s inaction in Syria in a recent interview with Politico’s Susan Glasser, even though she attacked President Trump for a similar stance last year.

But in her interview with Glasser, Power said this new film will show that the Obama administration was “trying,” and their “purity of motive” made them successful:

And not always getting right. Syria is the best example of that. But the integrity of the effort, and the relative—I know it sounds saccharine, but the relative purity of the motive for all of the differences among us, and how to get things done, it’s about trying to bring peace and make the world more stable.– READ MORE

Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was ‘unmasking’ at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 – and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration, multiple sources close to the matter told Fox News.

Two sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said the requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking, exceeded 260 last year. One source indicated this occurred in the final days of the Obama White House.

The details emerged ahead of an expected appearance by Power next month on Capitol Hill. She is one of several Obama administration officials facing congressional scrutiny for their role in seeking the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports – but the interest in her actions is particularly high.

In a July 27 letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the committee had learned “that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama Administration.” – READ MORE