Samantha Bee Offers Feckless Apology for Calling First Daughter C*nt’: ‘Hoping to Reclaim Word’ (VIDEO)

Samantha Bee Returned To Full Frontal On Wednesday And Issued An Angry Apology For Her Controversial Remarks Regarding White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump, Saying, “it Is A Word I Have Used On The Show Many Times Hoping To Reclaim It.”

“You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the President’s daughter and advisor last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it, this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that,” Bee said at the top of her show.

“I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest,” Bee continued, before inserting several jokes and criticism of the Trump administration’s policies into her monologue. “I never intended it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz. Many men were also offended by my use of the word… I do not care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues.”

“I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy,” Bee said of President Donald Trump’s border policy. “I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them and so to them I am also sorry.” – READ MORE

