Sam Nunberg Doubts Mueller Probe Leads to Trump After Grand Jury Testimony

A former Trump aide who testified before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on Friday says he does not view the Russia probe as a “witch hunt,” though he also does not believe the investigation leads to President Donald Trump.

Sam Nunberg offered the assessment in an interview with ABC News following his six-hour testimony before the grand jury, which convened in Washington, D.C

The interview was much tamer than a series of media appearances that Nunberg made earlier this week in which he threatened to defy Mueller’s subpoena by skipping the grand jury testimony.

“No, I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” he told ABC News after his grand jury appearance.

“There’s a lot there, and that’s a sad truth,” he said, adding, “I don’t believe it leads to the president.”

Nunberg, who was fired from the Trump campaign in August 2015, gave mixed signals earlier this week on whether he believes that Trump or anyone with the campaign is in legal jeopardy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1