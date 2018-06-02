True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Sam Bee uses award speech to blame AMERICA for her calling Ivanka Trump a c*nt

Posted on by
Share:

Notice she makes no mention of how she told Ivanka to wear something sexy to convince her own father to change his immigration policy. No, she’s so dense she thinks this is really about her using the c-word.

She had the nerve to blame ‘the nation’ for her saying it in the first place, AND THEN she shamed us for not overlooking her comments so we could spend time talking about immigration policies and travesties … THAT TOOK PLACE UNDER OBAMA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'B*TCH please!' Sam Bee uses award speech to blame AMERICA for her calling Ivanka Trump a c*nt
'B*TCH please!' Sam Bee uses award speech to blame AMERICA for her calling Ivanka Trump a c*nt

So much for Samantha Bee's apology.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: