Sam Bee uses award speech to blame AMERICA for her calling Ivanka Trump a c*nt

Notice she makes no mention of how she told Ivanka to wear something sexy to convince her own father to change his immigration policy. No, she’s so dense she thinks this is really about her using the c-word.

Sam Bee uses her award speech to blame “We as a nation” for her bad writing. The absolute hubris on display here is breathtaking pic.twitter.com/ct7JgAk1yU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2018

She had the nerve to blame ‘the nation’ for her saying it in the first place, AND THEN she shamed us for not overlooking her comments so we could spend time talking about immigration policies and travesties … THAT TOOK PLACE UNDER OBAMA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1