Sam Adams releasing Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired beer

Samuel Adams is releasing a new beer inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The “When There Are Nine” Belgian Bruit IPA was created by women at craft breweries to mark International Women’s Day and will be released by Samuel Adams at a special event on March 29.

“We are dedicating this brew to feminist icon Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and naming it When There Are Nine, inspired by her famous response to the question ‘When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court? ‘” the brewery wrote on a page for the event.

“We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg but our legal team, uh, dissented,” the announcement continued. – READ MORE