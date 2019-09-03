Salt Lake professional soccer team bans ‘Betsy Ross’ American flag

Randolf and Diana Scott are super fans of Utah’s Real Salt Lake soccer team, and they’re known for going all out at home games – Randolf with his hair in a brightly colored Mohawk, waiving the American flag.

But when the couple swapped out Old Glory for the Betsy Ross Flag, officials at Rio Tinto Stadium threatened to eject the season ticket holders for displaying the alleged “symbol of hate.”

“It’s a great flag, and I love it,” Diana told KSTU.

Randolf said his wife purchased the Betsy Ross flag to replace the American flag “because my other flag was kind of old and falling apart.”

The couple displayed the 13-starred flag, used in colonial America, at two home games in early August, which generated a lot of controversy online. – READ MORE