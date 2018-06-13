Salmonella outbreak hits pre-cut melons just in time for summer

In news that is sure to strike fear in the heart of fruit salad lovers everywhere, an outbreak of salmonella has been traced to pre-cut melons sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Amazon, among other stores. The multi-state outbreak has already hit at least 60 people, with over half of those individuals requiring hospitalization for their symptoms. Summer is finally here!

According to a new bulletin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak has affected people in five midwestern states: Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. Officials are advising people to avoid eating anything on the new recall list, which includes specific brands of “fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh cut fruit medley products.”

The list of recalled products related to this outbreak is absolutely huge. It includes products from the above listed stores as well as Costco, Gordon Food Service, Sprouts, and some food distributors. The products are sold under brand names including Delish, Freshness Guaranteed (lol), Open Acres, and Trader Joe’s. Check out the full list of recalled products for UPC codes and SKUs to make sure you’re not accidentally eating salmonella. – READ MORE

