Sally Yates: Trump has taken his ‘assault on the rule of law to a new level’

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday said President Trump has taken his “assault on the rule of law to a new level” by demanding the Justice Department (DOJ) look into alleged surveillance abuses of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Yates, whom Trump fired last year after she refused to defend his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, warned that he crossed a new line by asking the department on Twitter over the weekend to investigate whether the FBI surveilled his campaign for “inappropriate purposes.”

“I think what we’re seeing here is the president has taken his all-out assault of the rule of law to a new level and this time he is ordering up an investigation of the investigators who are examining his own campaign. You know, that’s really shocking,” Yates said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I know it was just a tweet but he did say something to the effect of, if I recall correctly, ‘I hereby order.’ And we saw the Justice Department respond to that,” Yates added. “I think [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein is trying to strike a balance here between defusing the situation and also protecting the rule of law and the institutional integrity of the department.” – READ MORE

