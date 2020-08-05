Sally Yates Says Comey Went ‘Rogue’ with Michael Flynn Interview

On Wednesday, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the January 2017 FBI interview of incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn was done without her authorization, and that she was upset after finding out about it.

“I was upset that Director Comey didn’t coordinate that with us and acted unilaterally,” Yates said in response to a question from committee chairman Senator Lindsay Graham.

“Did Comey go rogue?” Graham asked.

“You could use that term, yes,” Yates replied

Yates was also unaware that Michael Flynn was being wiretapped, only learning about it after a now-infamous January 5, 2017, briefing in the Oval Office about Russian election interference with FBI Director James Comey, Vice President Joe Biden, CIA Director John Brennan, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. President Obama asked Yates and Comey to “stay behind” after the briefing was over, and it was during this more private meeting that Obama spilled that he was aware of wiretapped conversations of incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn, a man he previously fired from his administration, and whom Obama had personally warned Trump not to hire. – READ MORE

